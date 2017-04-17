Man suing Grindr after ex sends 1,100 strangers to his home & job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- Dating is hard enough as it is, especially in a big city! For one guy, it just got a whole lot harder.

Matthew Herrick, a model and actor in New York, is having some issues with his dating life. His ex-boyfriend has allegedly been creating fake Grindr accounts with Herrick's pictures, specs, and even some flat out lies as a part of some elaborate revenge scheme.

One lie being he's HIV positive.

That doesn't seem to stop the more than 1,100 men who have shown up at Matthew's apartment and workplace for the past five months.

Turns out, the fake Matthew accounts give these potential love bugs the address and invites them there. Real Matthew says he gets approached by at least 16 strangers a day. The kicker? The strangers are told to keep pursuing Matt, even if he is resistant, as a part of some fantasy or role play.

Matthew claims he sent over 100 complaints to Grindr but is now suing them.

He took to Twitter and said:

This is important not just in my case but others who suffer at the hands of negligence by companies hiding behind outdated laws. https://t.co/HvBmqy81el — Matthew Herrick (@MatthewSHerrick) April 14, 2017

Lets hope a solution is found so Matthew can move on once and for all.