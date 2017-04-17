× Joshua teen wins $760,000 for 2014 skydiving injuries

JOSHUA – A Joshua teen has been awarded damages for injuries she suffered in a 2014 skydiving fall.

Makenzie Wethington suffered liver and kidney damage, bleeding on the brain, and fractured hip bone, pelvis, ribs, and vertebrae in January 2014 when her parachute did not open during a Chickasha, Oklahoma skydiving jump.

Wethington, who fell more than 3,000 feet, was awarded the $760,000 in damages from the owner of the now-closed Pegasus Air Sports, Robert Swainson. An Oklahoma City federal judge made the ruling April 12, according to NewsOK.com.

“I started kicking my feet like I was taught in the class,” 16-year-old Wethington said a month after the accident. “I tried to pull the togs apart and I just was not strong enough to fight off the wind. So, I just remember screaming and I blacked out.”

The Federal Aviation Administration released a report in 2014 saying the parachute was in good condition at the time of Wethington's jump. “We make no findings of blame and draw no conclusions beyond verifying the condition of the parachute,” the report read.

Following the accident, Swainson released this statement:

“The jumper left the airplane… the parachute appeared to open OK. Soon after the opening, the parachute started to rotate. There are a number of technical reasons why that could have happened, possibly caused by the jumper herself. The jumper didn’t sort out the rotation in accordance with the training she received earlier and continued to rotate to the ground and hurt herself.”

Wethington's family filed a lawsuit, claiming the now 19-year-old was not properly trained and was given a parachute beyond her skill level.