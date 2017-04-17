Coppell High School senior’s prank goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPPELL -- For many high school seniors, their high school career is soon coming to an end.

“It’s defiantly an exciting time in my life, you know graduating high school, and off into college. I know a lot of people are going to miss me.... Mom.”

18-year-old Ryan Storch will be headed to Texas A&M in the fall. But before he headed out to Aggie land, he had one more thing to do at the hallowed halls of Coppell high.

“I made this ridiculous video where I got my principles to come and read words off a teleprompter for a stress test,” Storch said. “Then I spliced all the words and then put them in sequential order and then edited it together to 'All Star' by Smash Mouth and it just took off on the internet.”

Hundreds of thousands of folks viewed the now viral video. Even the band Smash Mouth tweeted Ryan, praising the popular video.

“Smash mouth did tweet at me and the said #RyanRules! It just made a complete circle and made me so happy Smash Mouth saw it!”

But what Ryan was more worried about was what his school would say.

“When I saw the superintendent at an event in Coppell and he literally came up to me and said, 'Ryan that was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen!' And he gave me a hug! I was like the superintendent loved a video where I pranked the principles of Coppell High School! You can do anything with your life!”

Luckily the viral prank wont keep Ryan from walking the stage to grab his diploma. one thing can be said, is he’s going down in prank history as an all star.