DeSoto honors hometown hero with Von Miller Day

DESOTO - DeSoto honored one of it's own Saturday as the city celebrated Von Miller Day.

"This year, I'm giving it back to the city. This is really DeSoto Day. I've always wanted to do something for the city, give back to the city, so it's what we doing now," Miller said.

"Von Miller is the greatest linebacker in the NFL. He just gives back to so many charities," one fan said of the Super Bowl 50 MVP.

"I had him in 5th and 6th grade and he told me way back then he was going to be an NFL player; and he went for it and there he is now," another fan said.

And it's not just his sports talent that makes DeSoto love him.

"It's very overwhelming for us to see the success that Von's had; not just going to the Super Bowl, not just playing in the NFL, but being the MVP. I think that says a lot about his character," yet another fan said.

"You, too, can do this same type of thing for your community. Never in a million years did I think it would be this big. Never in a million years did I think I would be able to do something like this," Miller said of the event.