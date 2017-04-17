Daycare abuse in Plano? Watch the shocking video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- It's a nightmare scenario for a parent. You leave your little one at daycare, pull up the live feed online to check in, and you see an employee tossing your child around like a rag doll.

It's real life for Caitlin Gilmore. A cell phone video recording from The Children's Courtyard's live feed shows her son Ollie being pushed to the side, then carelessly lifted and dropped face down onto a sleeping mat by an employee at the Plano location.

Gilmore rushed to get her son immediately, and doctors said he was fine.

No surprise, that employee was fired. Children's Courtyard's parent company, Learning Care Group said:

"We have strict policies and procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our children, and to make certain we meet or exceed state guidelines. We don't tolerate deviation from those standards. Upon being made aware of this situation, we immediately notified the authorities and partnered with the state as well as conducted our own investigation. Those involved are no longer employed with us. We will continue to work closely with licensing and reiterate our training processes with all staff. We take our responsibility seriously, and are committed to ensuring our children receive high quality early education and nurturing care."

An apology isn't going to be enough on this one.

Plano Police expected to see the suspect Monday to hear her side of the story. She faces possible child endangerment and bodily injury charges. The Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) was also called.

Parents are disappointed with the daycare's slow play on alerting them too. NewsFix showed one dad the video Monday morning, and he knew nothing about it. While watching he quickly realized his son was asleep just steps away. He went straight back inside for answers.

A representative from Learning Care Group said, "We were made aware of this concern late Friday and have been addressing this with families since then."

Even more concerning, another employee in the back of the shot doesn't seem to be treating the kids much better. She's seen flipping a child over by one arm, and pulling another toddler back by the legs when it was crawling away from her.

This situation is another in a string of bad press for The Children's Courtyard recently. Their Arlington location fired a teacher recently for her anti-Semitic comments on social media.

Meanwhile, this location reported itself to DFPS in January for leaving a child outside alone for more than 15 minutes.

It's a good thing The Children's Courtyard has a live feed to keep them accountable, but if they're this careless when the cameras are watching, parents have to wonder what's happening the rest of the time.