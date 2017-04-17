Dallas police officer shoots man at Fair Park following bait car chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A man was shot by Dallas police early Monday morning near Fair Park following the chase of a bait vehicle.

Dallas police say the bait vehicle, a silver Chevy Silverado truck, was parked at 300 N. Walton Street in Deep Ellum. Officers working a crime scene nearby responded to the bait car activation around 2 a.m., spotted the truck, and began pursuit.

The chase ended at Fair Park, where, police say, the suspect crashed through a gate near South Second and Grand Avenue before intentionally ramming a patrol car. One officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the head.

The suspect, described as a 38 to 40-year-old black male, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.