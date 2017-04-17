Beck blazes back! Glenn Beck countersuing Tomi Lahren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Raise your hand if you're tired of Tomi Lahren and Glenn Beck.

Remember when Tomi went on The View and said, "I am someone that's for limited government, so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies."

After that fiasco, Glenn Beck suspended then reportedly banned her behind from TheBlaze. Tomi didn't take that lightly so she slammed Beck and his company with a wrongful termination lawsuit. Shockingly, Beck didn't like that very much either and is now countersuing Tomi!

The countersuit claims Lahren wasn't actually fired for her pro-choice views, and "continues to be employed and paid by TheBlaze."

Turns out she has a "pay or play" clause in her contract that allows TheBlaze to keep Tomi off the air, but she still has to get paid until her contract is up in September.

The lawsuit also says they were having problems with Tomi for over a year, stating she mistreated crew members and made public appearances without approval, just to name a few indiscretions.

Long story short, Beck and TheBlaze say Tomi violated her contract in a lot of ways. At this point, we all know Tomi isn't the kind to play dead.