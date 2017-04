Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLESON - The death of a one-year-old boy in Burleson is under investigation after police say he was left in a hot car.

According to police, the mother of Kingston Jackson says she thought her husband removed the toddler from his car seat to take to daycare.

She drove to a family member's home where Jackson was left in her car for about five hours.

No charges have been filed, but police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Jackson would have celebrated his second birthday next month.