Kid wants ‘all the eggs in the galaxy’ at Plano Easter egg hunt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO -- It was like a scene out of Seabiscuit at the Heritage Farmstead Museum Eggstravaganza and Spring Festival in Plano.

First timers, and older children alike, were all ready to bust out of the gate.

“I’m going to get all the eggs in the galaxy,” said Easter egg hunter extraordinaire Collin Dooner.

While ambitious and clearly determined, he might not be able to complete his goal.

“I think we started with 750 eggs seven years ago," said Kathy Strobel with the museum. "And now, we have 5,300 eggs that will be hidden out on the farm today."

With more than 800 registrants before the doors even opened, and hundreds more expected, the number of visitors each year just keeps shooting up!

"We’re working really hard to let people know that we’re here and we’re representing the history of agriculture in north Texas," Strobel said.

Whether you’re there to see a sheep get sheared, take a picture with a rabbit, get "all the eggs in the galaxy" or...

“I’m going to ride in the wagon!”says Dooner.

... it looks like history and fun really do go together.