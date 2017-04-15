Dallas bar Elbow Room officially elbowed out by Texas A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's a place that's a little Grey's Anatomy, a little How I Met Your Mother and a little Cheers.

“Everybody’s equal here," said Elbow Room regular Ashley Null. "It doesn’t matter what you do for a living, how old you are. It’s family.”

But after last call Saturday night, the Elbow Room family's going to officially be split up.

“We don't have everyone's number," Null said. "We don't have to because we know we'll see them each week. That’s what’s hard is I’m never again going to be able to sit next to Bridget on the end of the bar and have a champagne with her at 3:00 on a Saturday.”

The 107-year-old building and longtime community bar has had a great run.

"I think Elbow Room is a really tolerant place," said bartender Ellyn Stroud. "There are other people that come to this bar that have been banned from other bars. We give people chances. It's great because people deserve a couple second chances, or third or fourth chances. That's one of my favorite parts about Elbow Room."

Unfortunately, it didn't get the same opportunity. It's set for demolition soon to make room for a new and improved Texas A&M College of Dentistry building.

“This comes down to the big boys and the little boys, and what has happened here is this is a travesty,” said Elbow Room Owner Rosie Nagy.

With its status as a state school, A&M claimed eminent domain on the lot, elbowing the popular bar right out.

What does that mean? The school can claim the land and pay a price for it, and the owners basically have no say in the matter.

“It has precluded me from getting not only what I am entitled to but from getting my investment back, and that is the part that I think is totally unfair,” Nagy said.

They're going to continue fighting in court to get what they think Elbow Room is worth, and they'd like to reopen somewhere else if they have the funds. On this day, though, they just wanted to go out with a bang.