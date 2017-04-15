April the Giraffe FINALLY gave birth!

HARPURSVILLE, NY — It happened, y’all! Fans everywhere have been keeping up with April the Giraffe for weeks and now the wait is officially over.

“We are in labor! 100 percent! It’s time to have a baby!”

Employees at the Animal Adventure Park in New York were pretty darn excited, and so were the more than one million people who watched April give birth via live stream early Saturday morning.

Heck, we’re just happy it’s OVER. April probably is, too. Could you imagine being in labor that long?!

No word yet if the calf is a boy or girl, but the park will have a contest to name the babe — even though they don’t intend to keep it. But don’t worry, the newborn has time for mommy to raise her right. That usually takes six to ten months.

Congratulations on the new addition, April!