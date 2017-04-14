Would you wear these trending brows? 😶

They’ve been dyed, covered in jewels and eye shadow, and even highlighted, but now make up artists are… feathering their brows?
Stella Sironen, a Finnish makeup artist who loves glitter, fine lines and anything in the colors of a rainbow, has created the new makeup trend that has beauty lovers talking: feather brows.
so i'm starting this new brow trend please recreate it and wear it everyday and dont forget to tag me like and subscribe and hit that bell button🔔😩👌🏻 ALL credits go to my muse @leevittu he came up with this whilst brushing my eyebrows last sunday brow: glue stick skin: @maccosmetics Face&Body foundation C1, @maccosmetics pro longwear concealer NW20, a lot of Fix+ for the wet effect highlight: @katvondbeauty Alchemist Palette (Emerald, Opal, Amethyst) eyeshadows: @lipsicosmetics lipstick on the lid and @maccosmetics matte lipsticks in Frosting and Matte Royal mixed for the inner&outer corners mascara: @maccosmetics in extreme dimension lash mascara in Hold For 10
Using a glue stick, arched brow hairs are split down the middle mimicking a feather quill. Since posting her photo on Instagram five days ago, she’s received 44,979 likes, 2,766 comments and other makeup artists recreating her look.
Loving the new trend, @stella.s.makeup can't stop looking at your pic 🙏❤😵😍 •Eyes• @yabycosmetics shadow in strawberry sherbet (as a highlight too) •Brows• @inglot_cosmetics shadow + @soapbrows #yabycosmetics #inglotshadows #anastasiabrows #anastasiabeverlyhills #featherbrows #feather #trend #newtrend #makeuptrend #makeuplooks #soapbrows #strobing #highlight #glow #shimmerandshine #undiscovered_muas #discover_muas #uncensoredmua #uncensored_mua #underratedmuas #girl #makeup #mua #sfs #followforfollow #inglot #katvond #katvondbeauty #thekatvond
Let's change these brows 🤗!!! A view days ago I saw a picture of @stella.s.makeup where she did her brows in a way that I have never seen before. She calls it 'featherbrows, and I think this is amazing and very very cool! So I wanted to try it out and made a video on how I create 'featherbrows'. Ofcourse all the credit goes out to the very talented Stella ❤️ Go check the link in my bio to see the video. Let me know what you guys think 😘 #featherbrows #featherbrow #eyebrows #eyebrowtrend #stellasmakeup
But of course every trend has an originator. Stella credits her brows to Leevi (@leevittu) for the idea.
People have mixed opinions of the new trend, but it seems like it’s catching on more and more.
Would you wear these feather brows?