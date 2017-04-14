Would you wear these trending brows? 😶

They’ve been dyed, covered in jewels and eye shadow, and even highlighted, but now make up artists are… feathering their brows?

Stella Sironen, a Finnish makeup artist who loves glitter, fine lines and anything in the colors of a rainbow, has created the new makeup trend that has beauty lovers talking: feather brows.

Using a glue stick, arched brow hairs are split down the middle mimicking a feather quill. Since posting her photo on Instagram five days ago, she’s received 44,979 likes, 2,766 comments and other makeup artists recreating her look.

TFW you wanted to go to sleep early but then you saw new dumb trend on insta and ofc had to participate #featherbrows #featherbrow #brows #shitpost #shitposting #selfie A post shared by Ewelina (@lightglobecrown) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Recreating feather brows by @stella.s.makeup ❤ look by @melissahealymua 👌🏼#featherbrows A post shared by Eden Hair & Beauty (@edenhair_beauty) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:43am PDT

But of course every trend has an originator. Stella credits her brows to Leevi (@leevittu) for the idea.

Divided A post shared by Leevi (@leevittu) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

People have mixed opinions of the new trend, but it seems like it’s catching on more and more.

Would you wear these feather brows?