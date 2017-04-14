NY doctors pull quarter from 2-year-old’s throat 😳

Liverpool, N.Y. – X-rays tell (almost) the whole story for a toddler who had to have doctors in New York remove a quarter from his throat.

Heather VanSlyke says she got the scare of her life when her two-year-old son, Aiden, swallowed the quarter. “Panic…hopeless…you don’t know what to do!” she said.

Heather let Aiden hold a quarter while they were at the grocery store, but then she noticed something wasn’t right. “I’m like, ‘Aiden, where’s the quarter?’ And he starts pointing to his neck.”

Aiden was rushed to a local hospital, where x-rays were taken and doctors began preparing the boy for surgery. But then, a stroke of luck (lucky coin??).

“So while he was being prepped, the anesthesiologist was going to put a breathing tube in,” Heather said, “and while he was doing that he could see it so he grabbed it before that had to happen.”

Aiden is fine and back to his normal self, but his mom will never be the same. Heather wants this to be a warning for others that this can happen to anybody, and it happens fast.

“I’m not sure if he was just testing to see what would happen. I’m not sure why he did it, but I never thought he would. Lesson learned huh, buddy? Don’t scare me like that again,” she said.

Aiden still has the coin as a souvenir.