The Germinator is Back! Dirk signs on for his 20th season with the Mavericks!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Number 41 is coming back!

While it’s been assumed that the greatest player in Mavericks history would throw in the towel after the 2017 season, big man Dirk Nowitzki said he intends to play next year - which would be his 20th in the NBA.

"Looking forward to doing the same program again this summer, maybe with a few tweaks here and there sit together with the trainers and be ready for camp. Everything is moved up a bit next year. Just be ready again and hopefully stay injury free and play as many games as I can,” says Nowitzki.

With one championship, thirteen all-star appearances, 12 all NBA teams and currently the sixth all-time scorer in NBA history, he can walk away a happy man but he's got a little more in the tank.

Dirk says, "At the end of the day I just can’t imagine myself in a different uniform, so that's why I made that decision. Whatever comes, if we're rebuilding, then I’m the face of that."

With the berlin tall signed on and committed; if the mavericks can develop some of the younger guys on the team, Dirk is the perfect mentor.

"I’m really encouraged that Dirk was moving so well against Denver the other night, you know shot well and everything. That was great to see,” says Dallas Mavericks head coach, Rick Carlisle.

Forward, Harrison Barnes says, "He’s been a great mentor to me, and helping me with this transition. I owe a lot of this season to him."

Right now, there’s no telling when the quarter will officially end for Dirk. What we do know; he's the real MVP.

Dirk says, "No matter what the team or the franchise is going through I’m right there to push it through."