Remember the Alamo, because it’s about to change

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a new reason to remember the Alamo. Soon, it will look much different than the last time you visited.

For the past two years, a group has been working on a master renovation plan that will give visitors a more realistic view of what the Alamo looked like when it first became famous in 1836.

The Alamo Master Plan Commission released design images of the ‘new’ Alamo plaza this week. Basically, the plan is to rebuild what Santa Anna started tearing apart after the 13-day battle that changed Texas history.

“In the aftermath of the Battle, General Santa Anna ordered his troops to destroy as much of the site as possible. This was the beginning of the decline of the historic Alamo compound. Restoring the reverence and dignity of the Alamo is the obligation of our generation and the mission of our efforts.”

In addition to restoring the sanctity of the site, the commission promises a complex “that captures the imagination of all ages and cultures today, and for generations to come.”

Vehicle traffic is being removed from several streets to “restore the reverence and dignity of the historic battlefield,” which will result in traditional festivals and parades being re-routed.

Instead of being able to enter the Alamo from any of the nearly dozen accesses which exist now, visitors will enter through only through “an interpretation” of the historic South Gate entrance, a move planned to give a more historic approach and proper Alamo experience. Alamo.

The Alamo grounds, the Alamo Church, and the Long Barrack will still be free, but admission to special events and to the planned museum, holding artifacts including those donated to Texas by Genesis drummer turned solo artist Phil Collins (who was made an honorary Texan for the gesture), will likely not be free in the future.

Perhaps the biggest change are glass walls around the complex. The group is proposing structural glass walls around as much of the plaza as possible, illuminated at night and displaying archaeological artifacts in a protective glass structure.

Construction and renovation of the popular tourist attraction is planned to begin in 2018 and will take five years to complete. The Alamo will be open during construction. You can see more on the Alamo plan here.