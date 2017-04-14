How to make these adorable edible chocolate Easter baskets

Easter is almost upon us. And if you're still strapped for fun treats to make this weekend, we've got you covered. Our resident chef extraordinaire, Chef Uno, has a chocolate Easter basket recipe that's fun for the whole family!
Keep up with Chef Uno on Facebook, Twitter-- or even better, go visit her restaurant Chino Chinatown.
Ingredients
8 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
3 cups canned potato sticks
1/2 cup coconut flakes
1 can cooking spray
36 each Cadbury Mini Eggs, Jelly Beans, or egg shaped candy of choice
12 Peep Marshmallow Chicks
Coconut Grass
1/2 cup coconut flakes
3 drops green food coloring
(mix together until flakes become a light green tint)
Instructions
Line a cupcake pan with liners and spray with cooking spray. In a microwave safe bowl, melt chocolate in 30 second intervals until smooth. Add melted chocolate to potato sticks and coconut flakes until evenly coated. Spoon 1-2 tablespoons of chocolate mixture to each cupcake liner and shape into a bird's nest. Allow to cool for 1-2 hours in the refrigerator. Once cooled, add a teaspoon of coconut grass, 3 mini eggs, and top with marshmallow chick.
Happy Easter.
Eat. Share. Repeat.