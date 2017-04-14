See It: Fire erupts at Las Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Parts of the Las Vegas strip had to be shut down as the Bellagio Hotel caught fire Thursday night.

Clark County Fire Department first responded to the fire at 10:50 p.m. after receiving the first call at 10:46 p.m. The fire was located on the roof of a building on the north side of the lake.

Officials say efforts to extinguish the blaze were “extremely difficult” due to the location of the fire and access to the roof, but firefighters were able to knock down the fire in 30 minutes.

There are no reported injuries, but the roof is badly damaged. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.