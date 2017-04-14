Expired drug pushes Arkansas to execute 7 inmates in under two weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, AR -- One U.S. state is trying to take their death penalty to a whole new level. At least, they're trying to before April is over.

Arkansas's governor announced the state is planning to execute seven of its death row inmates in under two weeks. All of the inmates were convicted of murder, and some even received their sentences decades ago!

Why are they doing it in such a short amount of time? It's all because one of the three drugs they use for lethal injection is about to expire.

You heard right! The drug Midazolam is a sedative used that's supposed to render the inmate unconscious, and Arkansas doesn't want their's to go to waste!

The announcement created a huge uproar and protesters at the capitol and governor's house gathered to voice their outrage.

"We will have blood on our hands if the governor goes through with the executions," one protester said.

Even Johnny Depp made an appearance with his friend, Damien Echols, who was a former death row inmate in Arkansas.

A protester caught Echols speaking on Twitter, "I didn't want to come back, but when I heard about the conveyor belt of death that the politicians were trying to set in motion, I guess I knew I wouldn't be able to live with myself if I didn't come back and try to do something."

They're talking about doing two executions a day until the end of the month.

"It's been a 25-year nightmare for the victims that had to deal with this and now it's time for justice to be carried out," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said.

Whether or not you believe in the death penalty, seven executions in two weeks is a bit much.