Dallas Lyft driver has a powerful message on sexual assault and rape culture

DALLAS -- Tro’Juan Henderson refused to transport an intoxicated women, and the video he posted afterwards to Twitter is a powerful message on safety and rape culture.

Lady request Lyft and attempts to put her friend who is intoxicated/unconscious in my vehicle by herself. #SexualAssaultAwareness. #Safety pic.twitter.com/vzOqdalZpX — Tro'juan Henderson (@Trojuan_) April 13, 2017

An intoxicated woman was escorted out of a hotel by two female friends. They handed Henderson her keys and apartment number with instructions to get her home safely.

He asked if at least one of the friends would accompany her and offered to cut down on the fare. He also offered to call an additional Lyft driver to make them more comfortable, but they declined both offers.

Henderson canceled the ride, concerned for the women's safety and his own liability, and posted a video to Twitter that's gaining traction quickly for it's message on sexual assault awareness.