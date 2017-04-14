CultureFix 14-16: Concerts, Christmas, and Chimpanzees!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have some great stuff for you this weekend! CW33 and CultureMap have teamed up to bring you the best of the best. Don't miss out on these events that are happening all weekend long!

Kitchen Dog Theater presents: Trevor

WHEN: April 14-May 6

WHERE: Trinity River Arts Center

PRICE: $20-$40

MORE INFO: kitchendogtheater.org

Second Thought Theatre presents: Straight White Men

WHEN: April 12-May 6

WHERE: Bryant Hall

PRICE: $25

MORE INFO: web.ovationix.com

Morrissey in concert

WHEN: April 15 at 8:00 P.M.

WHERE: Majestic Theatre

PRICE: $75.75-$109.75

MORE INFO: axs.com