‘Coming To America’ sequel in the works, but will Eddie Murphy be in it?

NEW YORK, NY -- The "Soul Glo" Jerry Curl might be history but Coming to America might be making a comeback!

That's news straight outta Hollywood Reporter whose confirmed the people of "Zamunda" will be hitting the big screen for a part two!

Before you start laying out the rose petals, Paramount says they'll be using the same writers but there's no promise Eddie Murphy will be back. The only problem with that is, Eddie played dang near every character in the first one!

So, we'll just cross our fingers and hope 'Prince Akeem' will make his royal appearance for a second time!