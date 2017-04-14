Chew on This: Skylar Diggins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Skylar Diggins of the Dallas Wings is a lot of things. A beast on the court, a beauty, and an active figure in the Dallas Fort Worth community. But what a lot of people don't know is that she's just as talented in the kitchen – and it all stems from making lemonade out of life's lemons.

"I tore my ACL in 2015, and I was battling back, and I was really just trying to get my body right and get ready for the season,” Diggins told NewsFix. “And I really got focused on other things. I had to pick up hobbies since I wasn't hoopin' so I tried to get in the kitchen and learn how to cook for myself."

And now – day in and day out – Diggins looks to herself to make sure she's fueling her body accordingly.

"As I continue to learn about food and cooking, I learn about myself and my body and what I need,” Diggins said.

And what she needs are quick and easy meals. Like omelets and street tacos and, of course, salmon.

As for where she gets her recipes...

"It's a lot of cool Instagram pages and things like that I follow,” Diggins told NewsFix. “Pinterest. And I get my recipes from everywhere. Trial and error. “

"My body is what I use; it's a big part of the job,” Diggins said. “It's my career. This is a big year for us and the Dallas Wings. This will be our second year in Dallas and I'm so excited about the season. I just want to be a big part of that and make sure that I'm ready and I'm healthy."

Whether it's in the kitchen or on the court – when it comes Diggins – the sky is the limit!