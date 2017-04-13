What kind of rabid animal are you?
-
Scientists have figured out how to grow human organs inside pigs
-
Ruff Life: Michonne Trades Surviving for Snuggling
-
LA Woman wanted for dragging cat allegedly used stun gun on bystander
-
Ruff Life: Coretta was given the name to overcome it all
-
Zoo tries to live stream giraffe giving birth, says ‘animal rights extremists’ flagged it as ‘sexually explicit’
-
-
California Man Accused of Shooting Neighbor’s Barking Dog
-
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Faces Boycott Over Disturbing Leaked Video
-
DNA saves Michigan veteran’s service dog from death sentence
-
Ruff Life: Tiva’s going to hippity hop into your heart
-
Ruff Life: Ellie trims down and trims away her loneliness
-
-
Amarillo wants to make it illegal to have sex with animals
-
Ruff Life: Speed Date Specialist Buster Slides into a Happy New Life
-
#DoesItFart…New Trending Topic on Twitter!