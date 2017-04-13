“We are completely horrified!” Daughter of doc dragged off United Airlines flight speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- People are calling it a flight-mare from hell! The family of Dr. David Dao who was dragged off a United Airlines plane is speaking out. Thursday morning the 69-year-old's daughter, Crystal Pepper, addressed the incident and the physical and emotional damage to her dad.

"We were completely horrified, shocked at what happened to my father when we learned of the incident," Pepper explained.

After Dao refused to give up his seat to commuting crew members, security forced him off the plane-- reportedly leaving him with a broken nose, missing teeth and concussion.

"He's going to be undergoing reconstructive surgery in that regard," explained Dao's Lawyer, Thomas Demetrio.

While most might expect a lawsuit to take off, Demetrio saying "not yet."

"We're not ready to sue, we're doing our due diligence," Demetro explained. "When we file our lawsuit, it's going to be because everything, every word, every preposition is in that lawsuit for a reason."

Although United issued a full refund to all passengers on the Chicago flight Dao's family says they haven't heard a peep from them.

But in a statement released after the presser, the airlines claimed they called Dr. Dao on "numerous occasions" and reassured the public the situation will "never happen again."

No telling how long this turbulence will last.

On another note: United Airlines still has this job post up for a PR manager!

Hmmmm...wonder if they forecast they'd be flying into all this drama?!