Travel Fix’s Drew Binsky chats about his North Korean adventures

Travel Fix's Drew Binsky has traveled around the world, but there's a place he's never got the chance to visit, until now: North Korea!

He got his opportunity because for the very first time, foreigners were welcomed to join North Korea's annual marathon.

He says, " there's a few tour companies out of Beijing that give tours in North Korea. The one I went with is called, "Koryo Tours". It's fantastic to work with. You pretty much pay a one-time fee."

And despite what you've heard about airport security there, Drew says it was amongst the least strict he's every experienced. "They just dis a basic pat-down. I thought they were going to search through every picture, which I was told that's possible. But nothing."

But the rules were set once he exited the airport, and they were strict!

Drew says, "you're not allowed to take photos of military or any construction. And the construction one sounds weird, but they always want their country to sound 'perfect'."

He says people in North Korea don't have the internet and the one thing they do have that's like it is controlled by the government... meaning citizens only know what the leaders want them to know.

And believe it or not, one of the things they don't know is out country's 45th president.

"There's no way to connect with the outside world. And the people who live there have no idea what's happening outside their borders," Drew said.

Yep, that sure sounds weird! But despite all of that, Drew says people in North Korea lead normal lives.

He says, "kids go to school, people take the metro to work, people spend time with their families."

A once in a lifetime experience for sure, something Drew will certainly never forget.