Simon Says: Why we should all be UNITED; customer service really sucks!

Ok, you were shocked, horrified, and disgusted by what happened on that United flight.

C’mon, no one should have been surprised.

Sure, it’s a textbook case on how to fail with public relations, but it’s also a bad sign how so many companies just don’t have time or don't care about basic customer service anymore. It shouldn’t be a shock that we got to a place where someone thought it was ok to drag a guy off a plane.

Admit it. We live in a country where many companies don’t literally talk to their customers anymore. Basic social skills and interaction are becoming extinct.

(And I don’t mean trying to find someone to help you at a Home Depot or Lowes)-

Think about this when you’re calling your favorite company and you’re ‘pressing 1’ or ‘pressing 2’ with an automated operator.

Think about service when you’re online with them and talking to a “virtual assistant”

This story about sucky customer service was on to something when it suggested, companies are more concerned about likes and followers than dealing with you one to one.

I got you thinking now, don’t I?

We just don’t talk things out anymore!

We need to face the truth that not being ‘face to face’ is a major problem everywhere while losing touch can mean you lose millions. (You notice United stock lately?)

Every company is doing itself a disservice if it forgets service and how to talk its customers

Hey CEO out there, an overbooked flight wasn’t the issue. Nope, overlooking common courtesy these days is.