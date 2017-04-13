NYPD believes high-profile judge found in Hudson River committed suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY -- We're really starting to judge how cold the world can be after the death of another justice has surfaced. The body of Sheila Abdus-Salaam was found on the shore of the Hudson River in Manhattan. NYPD is treating her death as a suicide.

"There are no apparent injuries to her body and it appears not to be criminal at this point," said Robert Boyce, NYPD Chief of Detectives.

Sources are also claiming the New York judge went missing after visiting her husband in New Jersey.

"Detectives are going out through the neighborhood to see if they have any video of the judge leaving her apartment," he explained.

Salaam was sworn in as the first African-American woman and the first Muslim to serve on the State's Court of Appeals. This case comes days after another well-known judge in Chicago was shot to death.