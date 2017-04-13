North Texas family uses Ancestry.com to solve identity theft case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - A north texas family credits ancestry.com for helping them find a man who was posing as their deceased son.

Jon Vincent, 44, was arrested in Pennsylvania for theft of Nathan Laskoski's identity after fleeing from a Texas halfway house. The real Nathan Laskoski died in 1972, two months after he was born in Dallas.

Nathan's aunt did a search on Ancestry.com and public records suggested her nephew was still alive. Police say Vincent is facing charges of social security fraud and aggravated identity theft.