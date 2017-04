HALTOM CITY – A man was shot in the leg after being asked for gas on Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was approached by two men asking for gas. When the victim exited his vehicle, one of the suspects shot him.

The suspects fled in a dark red or maroon two door sedan with damage on the front right fender.

The 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the two suspects and describe them as having facial tattoos.