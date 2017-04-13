Beeping Easter Egg Hunt for visually and hearing impaired kids in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Some kids in Dallas have started their hunt for some Easter eggs.

Yes, it's that time again for the Beeping Easter Egg Hunt! The Dallas ISD has teamed up with AT&T once again to host their annual hunt for visually and hearing impaired children. And this year, it's was at Flag Pole Hill!

Arbige Salgado and his wife brought their daughter to the event. He says, "just the little things that they do is just.. you know, something that helps out a lot. You know? You as a parent feel proud at what they do."

But the fun didn't just consist of eggs, it also included some fun family activities!

Cody Brennfoerder with AT&T says, "we have face painting, some games... build a basket."

Some Dallas Police officers and firefighters also joined the good cause, and over 50 AT&T pioneers and community members volunteered.

So how was this egg hunt different from others? Well, it featured "beeping" and "vibrating" eggs so the children can better locate the eggs and enjoy the hunt at their own pace.

Yoreka Douglas says it's great for her son because, " He cannot see it at all, so it's good because he can hear it. It peeps for him."

Over 100 children listened for the beep of the eggs, which led them to discover some Easter candies and other prizes.

These kids sure deserved a day that's specially designed for them to have some good ol' Easter fun!