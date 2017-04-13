Backlash causes Trump hotel deal in Dallas to die

DALLAS – The deal to build a new Trump-branded hotel is dead.

Developer Mukemmel “Mike” Sarimsakci, the guy over the plans to launch a Trump Organization luxury hotel, told Dallas City Council members that he’ll work with another hotel company.

The hotel would’ve sat on a vacant lot near Dallas City Hall.

Council member Philip Kingston, who opposed the Trump hotel project, said Sarimsakci told him and council member Adam Medrano that he was switching to another hotel operator because of the locals concerns of the Trump name.

The project received a lot of publicity because of the Trump name and the plan to involve investors from Qatar, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The hotel would have been the Trump Organization’s new brand of luxury hotels called Scion, that would feature lower prices than Trump Hotels and cater to a younger audience.