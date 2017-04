Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A 15-year-old student at Martin High School in Arlington is in critical condition after being hit by a car. Arlington police say the teen was struck by an SUV while walking to school.

The driver behind the wheel, Alberto Ledesma, stopped to help, but was arrested for driving on a suspended license.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and remains in critical condition. Police are still investigating the case and who had the right-of-way.