Would you swallow these water balls to quench your thirst?

LONDON, ENGLAND -- Seems like there's always some bright idea out there hoping to make the world a better place! Today that' idea is an edible water bottle! The good people at Skipping Rocks Lab created Ohoo which is H2O you basically pop into your mouth!

They claim this type of water "bottle" is made of seaweed extract causing to be edible and biodegradable! It's squishy substance makes it easy to swallow whole or "sip". Environmentalists say it's a fresh alternative to plastic bottles which can be harmful to our planet and bodies.

The company has created a crowd funding page to raise money. So far more $600,000 has been raised to get these water (uh) balls rolling by next year.