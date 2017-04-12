Woman found strangled to death in her home near TCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a 22-year-old woman was found strangled to death in her home near Texas Christian University.

Officers say Molly Matheson's mother found her in the bathroom of her apartment. The Medical Examiner reported that Matheson had been strangled to death and labeled the her death as a homicide.

Police did not release information on if there were any immediate suspects, but they said Matheson lived alone and was not a TCU student.

The case is still under investigation.