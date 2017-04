Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- After seven weeks after jury selection began, the federal government has finally rested its case against Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Tuesday afternoon, the defense began presenting its case with opening arguments from Marlo Cadeddu, who represented Price's co-defendant Daphney Fain.

The defense case will continue for the next several days and wrap up sometime next week and a verdict is expected by the end of the month.