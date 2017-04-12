Sex With Stefani: What do you think about during sex?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You would chuckle at the answers I get. From imagining sex with an ex to saying to yourself “did I remember to start the dishwasher?”

Yeah, far from sexy.

An answer I rarely hear among couples is -- pleasure. Famous psychotherapist Fritz Perls said, "Lose your mind and come to your senses."

Which simply means, get out of your head and into your body.

Focus on giving and receiving pleasure through the sensual senses -- look, hear, taste, feel, touch, smell -- rather than all those other so not sexy thoughts.

Being in the moment and engaging during sex helps couples feel more connected, which leads to a more satisfying sex life.

Bottom line, to quote the ladies of En Vogue -- free your mind and the rest will follow!