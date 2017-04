Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little bit of gratitude went a long way at a Fort Worth ice cream shop.

Sweet Sammies shop owner Kory Close says a man named Gary came in to buy water, but ended up paying for over one-thousand dollars worth of treats for customers in three hours.

Gary also tipped the staff 300-dollars.

Why? According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, it's all because he got a parking receipt validated there and just wanted to return the favor.