It’s Lit! Marijuana users looking at NO jail time if caught with ‘small’ amounts of weed

DALLAS — You can say emotions were running high at the Dallas City Council on Wednesday. Marijuana was the blazing topic as city leaders got blunt about ‘Cite and Release.’ The program would allow police to issue tickets to offenders caught with small amounts of weed instead of throwing them in jail. By small they mean under four ounces.

Marijuana was the blazing topic as city leaders got blunt about ‘Cite and Release.’ The program would allow police to issue tickets to offenders caught with small amounts of weed instead of throwing them in jail. By small they mean under four ounces.

“The punishment is not for the blunt you had in your pocket, your punishment is because you’re poor,” said one speaker for the policy.

Right now marijuana possession, a class A misdemeanor, could cost you up to a year in prison and a 4-thousand dollar fine.

Critics of cite-and-release claim it will serve no purpose to the city and will give people an excuse to get high.

“I just don’t get why people have got to be high all the time,” explained councilman Rick Callahan. “They simply need to go to school and get a job!”

In the end, councilman Philip Kingston, who strongly supports the policy, wanted to nip the discussion in the bud once and for all.”

“It’s been briefed and briefed again and again,” Kingston added. ‘It is time to act!”

Just like that, a 10 to 5 vote gave cite-and-release the green light. It will be in full effect starting October.