Family’s home burglarized after teen posts about their vacation on Snapchat

AUSTIN – Posting her family’s camping trip on social media gave burglars the perfect chance to make their move for their belongings.

After the teen’s friend, Jesmen Alvarenga-Madrid, saw her posts on Snapchat, he asked her where she was and what she was doing.

The next day, the family’s neighbor saw Alvarenga-Madrid walking to their backyard and looking around their home. Alvarenga-Madrid’s accomplice approached the neighbor asking if he lived at the family’s home. The neighbor and his wife kept an eye out for them and their suspicious behavior, but saw nothing.

The day after, the family returned home and found they’d been burglarized. They weren’t aware of the incident until they left the campgrounds because of poor cellular service. They called the police and filed a report.

A few days later, the teen was told by a friend that Alvarenga-Madrid had several of her family’s stolen items in his vehicle.

Detectives spoke with Alvarenga-Madrid friends who admitted to being involved in burglaries which led to the discovery that Alvarenga-Madrid and two others had been arrested for burglarizing several vehicles and were in jail days after.

Alvarenga-Madrid faces charges of burglary of a residence.