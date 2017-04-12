E.T. need not apply! Elliot just needs you to escape the Ruff Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For Elliot, the scars tell the tale.

"Elliot found herself in a pretty rough situation even before she ended up in the shelter," Dallas Pets Alive! Marketing Director Haley Edman said. "She had scars all over her body. One of her ears was split."

The Dallas dog was a stray, and she was in desperate need of a healing touch. E.T. healed his Elliot in the blockbuster classic, but with no extraterrestrials in sight, it would take an extra human effort for this hound.

She wasn't the only one who needed help either.

"She actually gave birth to ten puppies and was in the shelter for about two months," Edman said.

The puppies found homes, but for Elliot, it was an uncertain future in an alien environment, the shelter.

It wasn't long before she got a Dallas Pets Alive! foster and her fortunes started to turn.

"Elliot was super shy at first, and it took her quite awhile to learn how to dog again, but now she loves to play with humans and puppies alike," Edman said.

As a young mom, she's got great manners but still loves to play too!

"Elliot is house and crate trained," Edman said. "She does well on a leash. She's a super playful pup that loves her rope bones."

So bring your bike, or even fly like E.T. if you have to! Elliot will bring an out of this world love to your home.

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website: dallaspetsalive.org