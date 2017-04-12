Denton Kindergartener promised teaching contract if he stays in school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON - Denton Independent School District is scouting potential teachers pretty early!

Brendon Flowers just signed on the dotted line to become a teacher in 2033. The fact that Flowers is in Kindergarten might make you draw a blank. but that won't stop Denton ISD from molding him into a schoolteacher.

The form the future facilitator signed is an intent to hire, meaning when Flowers finishes up college and earns his teaching certification, Denton ISD will offer him a full time teaching gig.

"He’s going to be a fun teacher,” says his father, Sean Flowers.

Tracy Johnson, Denton ISD Coordinator of HR says, "He’s going to be a math teacher, because that's his passion. He loves math."

Now this isn't as easy as ABC or 123 and being the teacher’s pet gets you nowhere. It's got to be something natural.

"You know when we see six year-olds in Kindergarten that exhibit a desire and a passion for teaching and really making an impact on students such as themselves, we want to foster that,” Johnson says.

And a little humor doesn't hurt!

"He says teachers need to funny, like Mr. Bill and Mrs. Manila needs to be a little funnier,” Flowers says.

Talk about passing with flying colors!