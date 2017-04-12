Dallas to Houston in 30 minutes? New transportation could make it happen!

HOUSTON – Driving from Dallas to Houston takes hours, but thanks to a new type of transportation, the drive could be a lot quicker!

Hyperloop, a privately owned company, is attempting to revolutionize the way we travel. The vehicle would allow passengers to sit in pods that gradually accelerate through a low pressure tube. The pods would go as fast as 700 miles per hour on a track that uses magnetic levitation.

The Hyperloop would stretch 640 miles from Dallas to Houston and make stops in San Antonio and Austin that would take under 20 minutes.

Texas is one of the 11 finalists in America to be chose for this transportation. If chosen, the Hyperloop will be in service by 2021.