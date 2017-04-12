Dallas Police want to know who stole this $3000 puppy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What kind of person steals a puppy? Also, what kind of store sells an almost $3,000 puppy!?

Well, Dallas police are looking for a man who stole a puppy valued at almost $3,000 from a pet store.

Officers released surveillance from the Petland store in North Dallas showing a man holding a 9-month-old golden brown malti-tzu puppy.

The man walked of out of the store with the puppy in his arms and an employee gave chase, but the suspect quickly fled the scene in a getaway car.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to called the Dallas Police.