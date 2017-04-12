Cowboys Academy preps to host youth football and cheerleading camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO, TX — Summer is just around the corner and that means time for summer camp, but instead of sweltering in the middle of nowhere, how about hitting the grid iron!

Yeah the Dallas Cowboys Academy football summer camps give kids a chance to get one on one instruction from former NFL stars.

“We want to introduce each kid to every position on the field, so we don’t believe in everybody’s a quarterback right away or everybody’s a kicker,” said Terrence Wheatley, the Cowboys Football Academy Director. “The more that you know as a football player and the more positions that you learn, the better football player that you become.”

Of course it comes with off the field lessons, too.

“Football teaches you so many different life skills, you know being accountable, having good character,” Wheatley said. “I mean these are things that even our football staff, we’re getting ready for the draft right now we look at those things in future Cowboys players.”

But it’s not just camps for future football stars, the team is also hosting a series of Dance camps with the world’s most famous cheerleading squad!

J“That’s definitely my favorite part of this is that we get to do so many different things on and off the football field and work with kids all the time which is my biggest passion so it’s amazing,” Jinelle, a veteran Cowboys cheerleader, said.

For more info head to dallascowboysacademy.com. The summer camps get rolling in mid-June and run all summer. Cost is 300 bucks but there’s a $50 discount if you sign your kid up before May 1st.

So trade in pup tents and ticks for pom pons and touchdowns!