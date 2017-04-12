Comedian Charlie Murphy dies after losing battle with leukemia

NEW YORK, NY — In the words of Chris Rock, “We’ve just lost one of the funniest, most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP.”

Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy’s older brother, passed away Wednesday morning after losing his battle with leukemia. According to TMZ, he was undergoing chemotherapy. Family members thought he was doing better, but things took a turn for the worse.

Many would argue that Charlie was the funniest Murphy of them all. He starred in several big hits including “Harlem Nights,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” “Roll Bounce,” and “Meet the Blacks.”

But no one could forget “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” on “Chappelle’s Show” where he hilariously partied with Rick James and Prince.

He recently toured with George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley and Eddie Griffin on “The Comedy Get Down.”

Sadly, Charlie Murphy’s wife, Tisha, died in 2009 from cervical cancer. He leaves behind three kids. Charlie Murphy was 57 years old.

Rest in Peace, we know you’ll keep them laughing on the other side.