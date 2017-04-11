Tony Romo joins the Mavs for a day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Tony Romo is suiting up in the silver and blue one last time here in Dallas, but not like you’d think.

Yep, for their final home game, the Dallas Mavericks are signing Romo for the day to honor the long-time QB.

“We’re honored to have Tony with us,” Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’s stood for all the things that great Dallas athletes stand for.”

“For me, it’s a huge honor just to see that they want to do something just to say 'thank you for your career, what you did for the city and helped the city' and the way that I’ve supported them,” Romo said.

And hey, turns out Tony can ball! Back in his high school playing days he reportedly averaged more than 24 points a game his senior year.

But don’t worry. Just like this whole past Cowboys season, he’ll just be on the bench tonight at the AAC.

“I’m pretty sure I cannot go play ten or fifteen minutes,” Romo laughed. “These guys, I feel like they’re all seven feet tall and they’re all long. I feel like a turtle out there.”

So it may just be a fun publicity stunt but it does carry a real farewell vibe, especially since Dallas sports fans never got a chance to really say goodbye.

“Hopefully some of the fans get a chance to cheer you on and see you again,” said Romo. “Dallas has meant so much to me and my family and the Cowboys obviously have been my life for fourteen years and times flies. I know that.”

And 14 years later, Romo will be walking away one last time, even though he won’t be leaving the stadium anyone could’ve predicted!