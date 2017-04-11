Severe weather hits North Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Rain, rain, go away!

North Texas got a big "hello" from mother nature herself as it chucked down rain and hail on Monday.

Hardest hit were cities northeast of Dallas and south of Dallas, and she's not done yet!

Potentially severe thunderstorms and more hail can develop throughout the night. Not to mention, the possibility of localized floods in certain areas.

If that's not enough, there's more bad news: we probably won't see much of the sun for several days!

On the plus side, the risk of tornadoes is really low, so you shouldn't be hearing any sirens, hacked or otherwise.

We know rain is good and all but we want some sunshine too!