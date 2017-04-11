Texas court stops execution of Putt-Putt killer at request of victim’s parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - A death row inmate has found an unlikely ally -- his victim's parents.

Paul Storey was convicted in 2006 of killing Jonas Cherry during the armed robbery of a Putt-Putt Golf and Games park in Hurst -- and was set to be put to death Wednesday, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted the scheduled execution.

Cherry's parents have asked for the execution to be called off and say they'd rather have Storey sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Storey's case has been sent back to a lower court for review; a hearing will be held to determine whether Storey's attorneys were told by prosecutors that Judith and Glenn Cherry were against the death penalty.