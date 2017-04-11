South Oak Cliff students allegedly post rat video before school improvement meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Just before Dallas ISD met with South Oak Cliff High School, students were voicing their complaints about the school's conditions -- including a rampant rat issue.

Students shared on Twitter video of a rat allegedly found in the corner of a classroom. The caption read, "ths is wht we deal with in our class. Rat n our class smh..."

The video was posted one day before the school met with Dallas ISD officials to discuss building improvements; with "dallas i-s-d" -- the meeting takes place Tuesday tonight.