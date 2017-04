Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Romo didn't bring a Superbowl championship to Dallas, but he is bringing us a cheap pizza. Well, Pizza Hut is.

The official pizza of the Dallas Mavericks is offering a promotion you won't wanna miss out on!

All participating Pizza Hut locations in DFW are honoring Tony Romo by offering large and medium pizzas for $9 all day today.

All you have to do is order online using the promo code Romo Mavs.

Thanks, Tony. Just don't get any on that new CBS blazer.